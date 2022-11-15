Capital’s dengue caseload crosses 2,700

November 15, 2022 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Capital recorded 291 new cases of dengue over the past week (till November 11) with the total caseload standing at 2,761, according to a civic report released on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 586 cases have been recorded in the first two weeks of November; civic officials said the figure includes backlog cases too.

More than half of the total cases — 1,839 out of 2,761 — have been recorded in areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 691 cases have been reported under the ‘untraced after investigation’ category. Areas under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment Board have recorded a total of 80 and 128 cases, respectively.

“The backlog cases are fewer in number and the peak in dengue cases has passed. The dip in case numbers will gradually reflect over the coming weeks,” said a senior MCD official.

Trending

This year, the Capital recorded close to 700 cases in September and over 1,200 cases in October, the latter being higher than last year’s total for the same month.

According to the MCD, mosquito breeding was found in over 1.61 lakh households and the civic body issued over 1.13 lakh legal notices.