Capital’s dengue caseload crosses 2,700

November 15, 2022 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - New Delhi 

Delhi recorded 291 new cases of dengue over the past week

The Hindu Bureau

A municipal worker spraying anti-mosquito spray in the Capital. | Photo Credit: FIle photo

The Capital recorded 291 new cases of dengue over the past week (till November 11) with the total caseload standing at 2,761, according to a civic report released on Monday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 586 cases have been recorded in the first two weeks of November; civic officials said the figure includes backlog cases too. 

More than half of the total cases — 1,839 out of 2,761 — have been recorded in areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 691 cases have been reported under the ‘untraced after investigation’ category. Areas under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment Board have recorded a total of 80 and 128 cases, respectively. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The backlog cases are fewer in number and the peak in dengue cases has passed. The dip in case numbers will gradually reflect over the coming weeks,” said a senior MCD official. 

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions

This year, the Capital recorded close to 700 cases in September and over 1,200 cases in October, the latter being higher than last year’s total for the same month. 

According to the MCD, mosquito breeding was found in over 1.61 lakh households and the civic body issued over 1.13 lakh legal notices. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US