Capital’s death toll crosses 7,000 mark

Over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases

The Capital on Monday reported 5,023 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total cases to 4,43,552, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government. Also, 71 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 7,060.

Of the total cases, 3,96,697 people have recovered and there are 39,795 active cases. Out of the total 16,195 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 49.4% were vacant, as per government data.

The positivity rate (percentage of people testing positive for every 100 tests done) was 12.8%.

The overall positivity rate till now is 8.6%.

The number of containment zones in the city on Monday was 3,882.

Also, 82.4% of the ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 81.7% of the ICU beds without ventilators are full.

“Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Delhi government took a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of COVID-19 hospitals,” the bulletin said.