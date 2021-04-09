Capital’s COVID-19 graph climbs with 7,437 new cases, 24 deaths

Fight against the pandemic instead of politicising issue, says Satyendar Jain

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in Delhi with 7,437 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours – the highest in more than four months. The total number of cases stood at 6,98,005, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

The last time more cases were reported was on November 19, when 7,546 cases were reported in a day.

Twenty-four deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 11,157. A total of 91,770 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said. Of the total cases, 6,63,667 people have recovered and there are 23,181 active cases.

The positivity rate jumped to 8.1% on Thursday and the overall positivity till now is 4.57%, as per the bulletin. Out of the total 8,813 hospital beds, 4,212 were vacant as on Thursday.

The highest number of daily new cases reported in Delhi since the beginning of the pandemic is 8,593 on November 11.

Meanwhile, an order issued on Thursday directed Medical Superintendents, Medical Directors and Directors of COVID-19 hospitals to depute sufficient manpower and infrastructure in the holding and triage area with enough oxygen facility to avoid unnecessary wait for the admission procedure.

Beds increased

The government has also increased the number of beds reserved for COVID-19 treatment in Lok Nayak Hospital to 1,500 and GTB Hospital to 1,000, as per another order. Also, 115 private hospitals with a capacity of 50 or more beds have been asked to reserve 50% of their beds and ICU beds for COVID-19 treatment, according to a third order.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the pandemic should not be politicised. “I think that we should fight against COVID-19 instead of politicising the issue. If anyone has any suggestion, it should be welcomed in positive spirits by the Centre. Our responsibility is to give suggestions, but the Centre did acknowledge some of them,” he said.