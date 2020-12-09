Capital’s AQI in ‘very poor’ category

New Delhi

09 December 2020 00:25 IST

Municipal officials asked to appear before Assembly panel over fires at landfill sites

The air quality of Delhi and Gurugram was in the “very poor” category on Tuesday and Noida’s continued to be in the “severe” category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The national capital’s air quality is expected to stay in the “very poor” category for the next two days.

Air pollution of “very poor” category can cause “respiratory illness on prolonged exposure”, according to the CPCB.

Also, AAP leader and chairperson of the Environment Committee of the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Tuesday said that commissioners of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation have been asked to appear before the committee to discuss frequent fires at Ghazipur and Bhalswa landfill sites.

Both the municipal corporations are ruled by the BJP.

Surface winds

“Surface winds are likely to be picking up slightly and the AQI (Air Quality Index) is forecast to be in the ‘very poor’ category for the next two days. The AQI is likely to improve and stay in the middle-end of the very poor category on December 11,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The air pollution was high in Delhi because the local surface-level winds were calm, which do not help in the dispersion of pollutants. Also, the mixing height, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was also low at night.

This also prevents pollutants from getting dispersed easily.

The AQI of Delhi was 383 on Tuesday, slightly down from 400 on Monday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 347 and 407 respectively.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring States to PM2.5, a chief pollutant, in Delhi was estimated to be only 2% on Tuesday. Also, the number of fire counts in neighbouring States were only 211, as per SAFAR.

Moderate fog

Meanwhile, minimum temperature dropped to 9.5 degrees Celsius and a blanket of fog covered the Capital, affecting visibility on Tuesday.