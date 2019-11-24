Capital’s air quality ‘very poor’; condition likely to improve today

The air quality of Delhi stayed in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday, but may improve to ‘poor’ category on Sunday, said forecasting agency SAFAR.

The average level of PM2.5 was over twice (135.5 ug/m3) the safe limit (60ug/m3) in Delhi-NCR at 7 p.m., as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Cracking the whip, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Transport Department have impounded 63 “visibly polluting vehicles” in the last three days and imposed a penalty of ₹49.15 lakh on the violators. The owners will have to pay the fines, ranging between ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh, and also obtain PUC certificates before they can get their vehicles back.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday was 312 (very poor), down from Friday’s 360 (very poor), as per the 4 p.m. bulletin by the CPCB. The contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring States to Delhi’s pollution was 7%.

DFS roped in

Meanwhile, Special Secretary of Department of Environment Arun Mishra said that the Delhi Chief Secretary on Saturday directed the Delhi Fire Service to sprinkle water on main roads at 13 pollution hotspots across the city to combat pollution.

Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said that the department has deployed fire tenders at the hotspots identified by the CPCB. He added that 20 fire tenders have been pressed into service and more will be deployed.