Capital’s air quality expected to improve today due to rain

New Delhi

11 December 2020 23:01 IST

Effect of stubble burning on AQI was negligible on Friday

The air quality of Delhi and Gurugram was in the “poor” category on Friday and Noida’s in the “very poor” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The air quality of the national capital is expected to improve to the “poor” to “moderate” category on Saturday due to scattered rainfall.

“Under the influence of fresh western disturbance, isolated to scattered rainfall and better ventilation conditions are expected tonight and tomorrow and AQI is likely to further improve on to the lower end of the ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category by December 12,” said government-run monitoring agency, SAFAR. The AQI of Delhi was 295 on Friday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 256 and 324 respectively. The effect of stubble burning on the city’s air quality was negligible on Friday.

But the local surface-level winds were calm, which does not help in the dispersion of pollutants. Also, the mixing height, which is the height from the ground-level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was also low at night. This also prevents pollutants from getting dispersed easily.

The air quality is expected to increase later in the week. “As an aftermath of western disturbance, high moisture availability with higher air holding capacity, dense fog formation is expected, which will lead to deterioration of AQI to the ‘poor’ to lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on December 13 and December 14,” SAFAR added.