Capital’s air quality deteriorates

New Delhi

20 October 2021 01:14 IST

It is expected to remain at that level for a day

The air quality of the city slightly deteriorated to “satisfactory” level on Tuesday, from “good” category on Monday and is expected to remain in the same level for a day, as per official data.

“Local land surfaces are wet and so dust re-suspension is the minimum, which leads to low PM10 [one of the major pollutants]. Presence of western disturbance has led to scattered rainfall over north India and related low biomass burning. This condition improved AQI with low PM2.5 [another pollutant],” government-run monitoring agency SAFAR said.

The AQI of Delhi was 69 on Tuesday, up from 46 on Monday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours and considered the day’s AQI. Air pollution spikes during the winter chiefly due to a combined effect of stubble burning and climatic conditions.

