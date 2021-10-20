Delhi

Capital’s air quality deteriorates

The air quality of the city slightly deteriorated to “satisfactory” level on Tuesday, from “good” category on Monday and is expected to remain in the same level for a day, as per official data.

“Local land surfaces are wet and so dust re-suspension is the minimum, which leads to low PM10 [one of the major pollutants]. Presence of western disturbance has led to scattered rainfall over north India and related low biomass burning. This condition improved AQI with low PM2.5 [another pollutant],” government-run monitoring agency SAFAR said.

The AQI of Delhi was 69 on Tuesday, up from 46 on Monday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours and considered the day’s AQI. Air pollution spikes during the winter chiefly due to a combined effect of stubble burning and climatic conditions.


