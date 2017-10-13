Capital’s air already ‘poor’: govt

The “unabated” burning of crop residue in the neighbouring States and fireworks during Diwali may severely affect the Capital’s air quality, which has already entered the ‘poor’ zone, the State government said on Thursday.
The government said this is an official statement following a review meeting, chaired by city Environment Minister Imran Hussain, on the status of air quality in view of the ongoing festival season, burning of agricultural residue and adverse meteorological conditions which are helping trap the pollutants.
“Cumulative effect of use of firecrackers and emission from other anthropogenic sources may lead to a more deteriorated condition,” it said.
Delhi’s Air Quality Index score was 268 on Thursday, which falls in the ‘poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
