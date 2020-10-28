Capital witnesses highest single-day spike in cases

People waiting to get tested for the virus in north Delhi on Tuesday.

Govt. says 4,853 infections, 44 deaths recorded in 24 hours

The Capital recorded its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 4,853 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to a heath bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

A total of 57,210 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 8.48%. The bulletin added that 44 deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours and 2,722 patients recovered in the same period. The death rate in the Capital based on the last 10 days data was 1.02%. The previous highest single-day spike of 4,473 cases was recorded on September 16. The cumulative figures here now stand at 3,64,341 positive cases with a positivity rate of 8.18%, 6,356 deaths with a case fatality rate of 1.74%. 3,30,112 patients recovered from the virus are there are at present 27,873 active cases.

Out of the active cases, 16,415 cases are in home isolation. Out of the total of 15,765 hospital beds, 5,453 are occupied. At dedicated COVID-19 care centres that have 7,887 beds, 847 are occupied and in dedicated COVID-19 health centres, 222 of the 527 beds are vacant. The total number of containment zones in the city is now at 3,032.

