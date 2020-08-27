Capital witnesses highest count of COVID-19 cases in over 45 days

No. of containment zones rises to 734; death toll touches 4,369

Delhi on Thursday witnessed the highest number of daily new COVID-19 cases in over 45 days with 1,840 cases having been reported in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government. The total number of cases stood at 1,67,604 as on Thursday.

The last time the number of cases were more than this was on July 10 when 2,089 cases were reported.

Also, 22 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 4,369.

Of the total cases, 1,50,027 people have recovered and there are 13,208 active cases in the city at present.

When asked about the government’s plan to double the number of COVID-19 tests in a week, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told The Hindu, “We already have about 300 testing centres. Also, there are about 1,700 new cases every day and if 20 contacts of each positive case are tested, this alone will be a substantial number.”

A Delhi government official said that the government has already written to the ICMR for more testing kits and other equipment.

A Health Department official said that Delhi government will discuss the plan to increase the number of tests with the ICMR to make sure that the guidelines by the latter are adhered to.

Mr. Jain also held a meeting with officials of the Health Department on Thursday in which the issue of increasing the testing was also discussed.

The number of active cases in the city on Wednesday was the highest in over a month. The last time the number of active cases was more than that was on July 24 when the figure was 13,681.

The active cases, which were 27,007 on July 1, had fallen to 9,897 – below the 10,000 mark in months – on August 4, but since then it has remained above that mark.

Though Delhi has a capacity to conduct around 11,000 RT-PCR tests a day, only 7,043 such tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Of the total 19,816 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 66.5% were rapid antigen tests, which have shown a low positivity in the city compared to RT-PCR tests.

The positivity was 8.7% on Thursday, which was higher than the levels recorded earlier this month.

The number of containment zones in the city increased to 734 on Thursday. The number of containment zones and especially smaller ones are likely to go up, according to officials.