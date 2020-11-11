Capital witnesses biggest single-day spike with 7,830 fresh cases

New Delhi

11 November 2020 00:31 IST

Delhi on Tuesday witnessed the biggest single-day spike in new COVID-19 cases with 7,830 fresh infections reported in 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the city government.

The death toll has risen to 7,143 with 83 more fatalities reported in a single day.

Of the total 4,51,382 cases, 4,02,854 people have recovered and there are now 41,385 active cases.

“Prompt and appropriate treatment is the key to save lives and combat COVID-19 complications and deaths. All testing centres are hereby directed to ensure oxygen saturation. Patients with less than 94% oxygen saturation must undergo a medical examination,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

Of the total 16,324 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 50.6% were occupied, as per government data. Also, 84.9% of the ICU beds with ventilators are occupied and 83.6% of ICU beds without ventilators are full. The overall positivity rate till now is 8.68%.

The number of containment zones in the city on Tuesday was 3,947.