Delhi

Capital witnesses 703 new COVID-19 cases

A rapid antigen test being conducted at Mahindra Park in north Delhi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: SushilKumarVerma

The Capital witnessed 703 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,24,118, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Also, 28 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,502.

Of the total cases, 6,07,494 people have recovered and there are 6,122 active cases.

Positivity rate

The positivity of COVID-19 cases was 0.83% on Tuesday, very less than the average daily positivity in November, which was 11.65%.

The overall positivity till now was 7.35%, as per the bulletin.

Out of the total 18,727 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 87.3% were vacant, as per the bulletin.

About 2,360 people were admitted in hospitals and 2,976 patients were under home isolation.

As per the bulletin, the death rate in the past 10 days was 3.06%.

There were 4,450 containment zones in the city as of Tuesday.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2020 12:02:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/capital-witnesses-703-new-covid-19-cases/article33448484.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY