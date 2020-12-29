Capital witnesses 703 new COVID-19 cases

87.3% of 18,727 beds available for treatment lie vacant

The Capital witnessed 703 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,24,118, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Also, 28 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,502.

Of the total cases, 6,07,494 people have recovered and there are 6,122 active cases.

Positivity rate

The positivity of COVID-19 cases was 0.83% on Tuesday, very less than the average daily positivity in November, which was 11.65%.

The overall positivity till now was 7.35%, as per the bulletin.

Out of the total 18,727 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 87.3% were vacant, as per the bulletin.

About 2,360 people were admitted in hospitals and 2,976 patients were under home isolation.

As per the bulletin, the death rate in the past 10 days was 3.06%.

There were 4,450 containment zones in the city as of Tuesday.