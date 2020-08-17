Delhi witnesses 652 new cases, fewer tests

A rickshaw puller leaves after collecting his rapid antigen test result from a COVID-19 testing van at Ashok Nagar in Delhi on Sunday.

NEW DELHI

17 August 2020 02:36 IST

DDMA Chief Secy. says no to pandals on Ganesh Chaturthi

The Capital reported 652 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1,52,580, according to the health bulletin released by the government.

Eight deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 4,196. The government also said that 1,310 patients have recovered and the total number of recoveries stood at 1,37,561. There are 10,823 active cases in the city. The number of fresh cases recorded on Sunday was the lowest after July 27, when Delhi registered 613 cases. The Capital had recorded 1,276 cases on Saturday.

The government said 3,024 RT-PCRand 7,685 rapid-antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. However, the number of tests conducted on Sunday was far lower than Saturday. The bulletin stated that 5,667 RT-PCR 12,604 rapid-antigen tests were conducted on Saturday. A total of 13,02,120 tests have been conducted till date.

Due to the pandemic, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an order prohibiting setting up of pandals during Ganesh Chaturthi.

No religious procession

It also said there would be no religious procession on any occasion, including Moharram. DDMA Chief Secretary, Vijay Dev, said: “During Ganesh Chaturthi, no idol of Ganesha shall be set up in the tent/pandal/ public place, nor any kind of permission shall be granted for procession. Similarly, no permission shall be granted for procession/tajiya during Moharram.”

The order stated that the public will be encouraged/ advised to celebrate festivals at home and not in public. It added that sufficient police force will be deployed in all communally sensitive areas and containment zones across the city.

Mr. Dev asked District Magistrates and District DCPs to ensure compliance and convene meetings with religious/community leaders to get their cooperation.