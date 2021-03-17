Capital witnesses 425 new infections

One tested for S. African virus strain

The Capital witnessed 425 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,44,489, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

One death was reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,945. A total of 70,049 tests were done in a day. Of the total cases, 6,31,056 people have recovered and there are 2,488 active cases.

The number of active cases has been on the rise for more than two weeks now.

In another development, a person has been tested for the South African variant of the virus and he is admitted to a special ward in the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital, according to officials. He is stable and there are no symptoms, according to hospital sources.

Speaker gets jab

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, a statement issued by his office said. Mr. Goel appealed to all eligible people to get vaccinated after receiving the first dose of vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

A total of 38,437 beneficiaries took the vaccination in the city on Tuesday and there were two minor Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI), said a government spokesperson.

Of the total beneficiaries, 19,007 were people who are 60 years of age and above and 3,223 people were between 45 and 59 years of age.

The rest of the people vaccinated were healthcare workers and front-line workers.