Capital witnesses 1,063 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi

25 December 2020 01:54 IST

Positivity rate at 1.18%, much lower than the 11.65% average daily positivity in Nov.

The Capital witnessed 1,063 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,20,681, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, 37 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,384.

Of the total cases, 6,02,388 people have recovered and there are 7,909 active cases.

Also, a total of 89,920 COVID-19 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

The positivity of COVID-19 cases was 1.18% on Thursday, lesser than the average daily positivity in November, which was 11.65%.

The overall positivity till now was 7.64%, as per the bulletin. The positivity on Wednesday was 0.99%.

Out of the total 18,779 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 15,966 were vacant, as per the bulletin.

About 2,813 people were admitted in hospitals and 3,938 patients were under home isolation.

As per the bulletin, the death rate in the past 10 days was 2.62%.

There were 5,152 containment zones in the city as on Thursday.