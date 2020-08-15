Capital turns into a fortress for Independence Day celebrations

Borders have been sealed and multilayered security arrangements are in place

A day before the Independence Day celebration, the city has been turned into a fortress with multiple layers of security. Due to the pandemic all the necessary safety guidelines will be enforced and arrangements have been made on the rampart for only 100 VVIPs as per social distancing norms.

A senior police officer said that Delhi Police has made multilayered arrangements in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. Necessary coordination has been made with agencies like the NSG, SPG and ITBP. All the agencies will work in close coordination with each other to cater to all kinds of threat inputs. SWAT teams and ‘Parakram’ vans have been strategically stationed and the borders have been sealed.

“Deployment of security personnel is being made both in plain clothes and uniform. Facial Recognition System has also been set up at vantage points for suspect identification. There will be elaborate traffic arrangements with optimal deployment of staff, and signages for public convenience,” added the officer.

“All security personnel, who will be part of marching contingent or will be at the rampart, were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday. A team of doctors is examining them. The personnel who will be part of marching contingent and guard of honour ceremony and will come close to the PM are already in quarantine,” added the officer.

A set of instructions on social distancing has been made to the corona warriors, who will be attending the event, as this year the event is restricted for general public, said the officer.

Apart from securing the main venue at Red Fort, adequate security arrangements for ‘At Home’ function at Rashtrapati Bhavan have also been made. City wide alert is being exercised by all district Deputy Commissioners of Police, added the officer.

Security personnel have been deployed at railways stations and along the tracks. There will be no movement of trains from 6.45 a.m. to 8.45 a.m. on Independence Day on particular tracks near the Red Fort due to VVIP movement,” said DCP (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh.

Police have also been carrying out anti-sabotage checks and visiting hotels in the vicinity in search of suspicious elements, added the officer.