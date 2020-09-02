Capital tops in road accident deaths

Number of accidents in city, however, sees a decline of 7.2% as compared to 2018

Delhi recorded the highest number of deaths due to dangerous driving and overall road accidents in 2019 among all cities, the data shared by National Crime Records Bureau showed.

According to the data, a total of 1,400 persons died in road accidents and 529 persons died because of driving dangerously or carelessly in Delhi followed by Jaipur in Rajasthan where 320 persons died and Asansol in West Bengal where 301 persons died due to reckless driving.

The data stated that 551 persons died of over speeding and 2,026 sustained injuries while 29 died of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and 130 sustained injuries because of the same.

Other cities

Delhi, according to the data, was only second to Chennai in reporting road accidents in 2019. A total of 5,349 road accident cases were reported in the Capital while Chennai stood at 6,871. Bengaluru was third in reporting the highest number of road accidents with 4,684 cases. In Chennai and Bengaluru, 1,258 and 768 persons died in road accidents respectively.

The number of road accidents in Delhi, however, has seen a decline of 7.2% as compared to 2018 when 5,768 cases were reported and 1,445 persons died.

Among those who died in road accidents, most deaths occurred of those who were on two wheelers, that is, 455 persons, the data stated, followed by 357 in car and 154 in truck. The data stated that 79 pedestrians and 14 persons who were on bicycles also lost their lives.

Speed management

Commenting on Delhi reporting maximum number of deaths due to dangerous driving, Subhamay Gangopadhyay, programme manager, IndiaRAP and member, Technical Evaluation Panel of Global Road Safety Facility, World Bank, said that the city needs speed management.

“The roads here are wider as compared to other cities because of which people believe they can fly. The composition of vehicle is such that two wheelers comprise of about 70% of total vehicles taking over the roads. What we need is speed management,” he said adding that increased number of CCTV cameras across the city is a great initiative for speed management.

“Data that’s collected on road accidents and commuter behaviour must be studied to take mitigation measures otherwise this violation and penalty circle will continue without any valuable outcome,” he said.