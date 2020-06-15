Capital toll climbs to a new high with 56 deaths, over 2,000 cases

A mural put up by SDMC in Nizamuddin pays tribute to COVID-19 warriors.

NEW DELHI

15 June 2020 03:51 IST

Three teams formed to make rapid assessment of COVID-19 situation in the city

The Capital reported 2,224 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths on Sunday, stated a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

This is the highest spike in COVID-19 cases in a day. The total number of cases now stands at 41,182 out of which 24,032 are active cases. The total number of deaths here stands at 1,327. The government added that 878 more patients have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 15,823.

This spike in cases came on a day when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with other officials to take stock of the COVID-19 situation here.

The Delhi government said the meeting between Centre and the State was very productive and key decisions were jointly taken. “The Centre and the Delhi government agreed on an immediate action plan to increase capacity of beds, testing and other important initiatives,” the government said.

After the meeting, Mr. Kejriwal tweeted: “Extremely productive meeting between Delhi government and Central government. Many key decisions taken. We will fight against COVID-19 together.”

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the government has formed three teams to inspect hospitals here. “The teams will make rapid assessment of existing capacity...associated aspects of COVID-19,” Mr. Vardhan said.

The order issued by the Ministry of Health and Family said these teams comprising doctors and experts from AIIMS Delhi, DGHS, MoHFW, Delhi government and officers from the Municipal Councils will make the assessment. “The teams will inspect the COVID-19 facilities and suggest specific measures for betterment of such facilities and patient care services,” the order said.

The Chief Secretary of Delhi also issued instructions to ramp up testing facilities to 10,000 in the next two days and conduct 100% house-to-house survey in containment zones and other points.

The government withdrew with immediate effect an order it passed on June 13 asking keepers of all nursing homes — having bed strength between 10 and 49 — declaring them as COVID-19 nursing homes. The government had declared all small and medium nursing homes having bed strength between 10 and 49 beds as COVID-19 nursing homes.