Capital to soon boast of roads rivalling European standards

New Delhi

15 August 2021 01:11 IST

Pilot stretch developed on existing road between Chirag Delhi and Sheikh Sarai

The Capital will soon boast of roads along European standards that will showcase the exquisite beauty and culture of the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday.

Mr. Kejriwal made the announcement after inspecting beautification work carried out on the BRT Road (Chirag Delhi to Sheikh Sarai) which, along with modernity in design also offers a glimpse of patriotism and heritage.

As part of the project to redesign 540 km of the city’s streets along international standards, a pilot stretch was developed at Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg by redesigning and beautifying the road between Chirag Delhi and Sheikh Sarai.

“In the first phase of this project, 540 km of roads in the city will be beautified and redesigned as per European standards. The 800-metre-long stretch here is part of the pilot stage of the project. We have thoroughly inspected the entire pilot stretch and will discuss its shortcomings and strengths,” Mr. Kejriwal stated.

“We will work on the next projects accordingly and begin with the phase one of redesigning 540 km of roads. The Delhi government, through the Public Works Department, has 1,280 km of roads under its purview and phase one of this project is being undertaken on roads of 100-feet width and higher,” the Chief Minister also stated.

According to the government, Mr. Kejriwal had visited another sample stretch at Nehru Nagar on April 6 and expressed his desire to develop the roads of Delhi according to the European standard roads.

Following this suggestion, the government stated, a part of the BRT Road from Chirag Delhi to Sheikh Sarai was selected for development as a pilot model.

Room for planters

“This part already had sidewalks and open granite floor spaces around the FOB. Sufficient room for planters has been provided here as well. The Public Works Department has developed this stretch of road on the lines of the design pattern of the T-3 approach road,” the government stated.

“This 800-metre stretch from Chirag Delhi to Sheikh Sarai on the BRT Road has been completely modernised on the lines of European cities. Two statues of freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh and Rani Laxmi Bai, have been installed on the roadside to instil patriotism among the people,” it also stated.

In addition, the government said, two fountains, artwork on the fob, 10 sandstone benches, a marble Buddha statue, a state-of-the-art information board, 10 steel elements, and sandstone art work have been done here.

A cycle track and footpath have also been built on one side of the road. A large number of saplings have been planted to curb pollution, the FOB has been developed as a selfie point along with the development of cycle tracks, and seating arrangements have been made available at regular intervals.