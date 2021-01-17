Capital to see gradual rise in temperature

It was a cold and foggy day in the Capital on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 15.3 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees below normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature settled at 5.7 degrees Celsius, which was one degree colder than normal.
The IMD said that there will be a gradual rise in temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours and then a fall by 2-4 degrees thereafter.
It said that a western disturbance is likely to effect the Himalayan region from January 22 onward that will impact the weather over the plains as well. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky for Monday with shallow to moderate fog in the morning with possibility of very light rain, drizzle. The maximum and minimum temperatures would settle between 17 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.
The air quality was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category. The SAFAR forecast said that the overall Delhi air quality has improved to the ‘very poor’ category as forecast on Sunday as surface winds are moderate and east northeasterly.
“Better wind speed has helped to improved dispersion. The air quality is likely to stay in the ‘very poor’ category for the next two days. Further improvement is expected on January 20 in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ to’ poor’ category,” it said.
