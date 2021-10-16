Capital to receive rain over the next two days

The Meteorological Department has forecast rain in the Capital on Saturday night and Sunday under the influence of a western disturbance. The maximum temperature is also expected to fall by a few notches after the rain.

The minimum temperature recorded in the city on Friday was 18.6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree cooler than the normal, while the maximum temperature recorded was 34.9 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal. The city has been experiencing cooler evenings after snowfall was recorded in some parts of the Himalayas and cool winds started blowing towards the city.

The forecast for Saturday reads: “Partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or thundershowers towards evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.”