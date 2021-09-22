Capital to receive heavy rain today

Met Department issues orange alert for city asking people to be prepared

The Capital received light showers on Tuesday evening that brought relief from the maximum temperature of 35.6° Celsius recorded earlier in the day.

The evening turned pleasant with cloud cover and in some parts of the city, a rainbow was visible briefly in the evening sky. The weather station at Safdarjung, which is the official record of the city, measured 3.6 mm of rainfall. The minimum settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius.

Traffic disruption

The Met Department has forecast heavy to moderate rain/thundershowers for September 22 and has issued an orange alert for the city asking people to be prepared/updated.

The impact-based forecast has said that minor traffic disruption on roads can be expected with increased chance of vehicle accidents. It has also said that the rain could cause water accumulation in low-lying areas and on roads. “Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination. Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard. Avoid going to areas that face waterlogging problem often,” the Met Department said in its alert.