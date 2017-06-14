Delhi

Capital to get more skill centres

The Delhi government is looking to set up more skill centres on the lines of the existing one at Vivek Vihar that offers one-year certificate courses in hospitality, retail, software testing and finance.

Set up in 2013 with the help of the Singapore Government, the World-Class Skill Centre has a total of 400 seats for the four courses that are open to students who have cleared Class XII examinations.

Shortage of welders

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responded to a tweet about a shortage of skilled welders by tweeting: “Had long discussion with Ed Min [Manish Sisodia] last nite to open large no of skill centres. Impart such skills to our youth which get them jobs [sic].”

Later, Mr. Sisodia said he would look into the expansion of skill centres. One of the promises in the Aam Aadmi Party’s 70-point action plan before the 2015 Assembly elections was to establish a Delhi Skill Mission to promote vocational education.

