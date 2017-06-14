Capital to get more skill centres

The Delhi government is looking to set up more skill centres on the lines of the existing one at Vivek Vihar that offers one-year certificate courses in hospitality, retail, software testing and finance.

Set up in 2013 with the help of the Singapore Government, the World-Class Skill Centre has a total of 400 seats for the four courses that are open to students who have cleared Class XII examinations.

Shortage of welders

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responded to a tweet about a shortage of skilled welders by tweeting: “Had long discussion with Ed Min [Manish Sisodia] last nite to open large no of skill centres. Impart such skills to our youth which get them jobs [sic].”

Later, Mr. Sisodia said he would look into the expansion of skill centres. One of the promises in the Aam Aadmi Party’s 70-point action plan before the 2015 Assembly elections was to establish a Delhi Skill Mission to promote vocational education.