Capital takes vaccination drive closer home to residents of Loha Mandi; city sees 30 fresh cases

NEW DELHI

05 September 2021 23:08 IST

City sees 30 new COVID cases, 0 deaths

To ensure that a maximum number of people benefit from the vaccination drive, the Delhi government on Sunday launched a programme — vaccination on wheels — to reach out to the workers living in the city’s Loha Mandi area.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said under this drive, even the last person standing in the queue will get the vaccine.

“Due to the unavailability of smartphones, people were not able to get appointments and reach their nearest vaccination centres. To get rid of this problem, the Kejriwal government has arranged this special van,” he said.

The AAP MLA said since Friday, party workers have been going door-to-door in Loha Mandi, encouraging people to get vaccinated via the programme. The government said beneficiaries will be able to walk in, register themselves on the spot and wait in the van itself under the supervision of doctors while they get vaccinated.

Mr. Chadha said he started the initiative in his constituency after he noticed that some labourers were hesitant about getting vaccinated and many were not able to get appointments to their nearest schools due to lack of smartphones, while others were not getting leave.

“Keeping these problems in mind, the New Delhi district administration of Kejriwal government arranged this special van in our area. Vaccination has now reached people’s homes, our workers are running awareness campaigns and appealing to the people to come out of their homes and get vaccinated. This campaign is being received well and the people are also participating enthusiastically,” Mr. Chadha said.

According to Sunday’s health bulletin, 1,68,351 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 24 hours, of which 1,02,835 received their first dose. A total of 1,40,79,991 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far.

The bulletin added that 30 new COVID-19 cases had been recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05%. The total number of tests conducted was 65,365. There were no deaths recorded in the city for the fifth consecutive day. There are 351 active cases in the city with 91 under home isolation.