Capital takes steps to help India better its ease of business ranking

To improve India’s position in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking, different government bodies in Delhi are taking the online route and also interacting with stakeholders such as architects following directions from the Centre.

Different departments are also working to make various processes in starting businesses easier, said officials.

“The country has continued to improve its performance in Ease of Doing Business under Construction Permits indicator achieving 27th rank in World Bank’s Doing Business Report [DBR], 2020 as against 52 in DBR, 2019. Now, our target is to get into the top 10 countries in Ease of Doing Business in Construction Permits,” a letter written by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to the Delhi Chief Secretary on November 26 read.

The ranking has different categories such as acquiring construction permits, starting a business, trading across borders and resolving insolvency. The rankings in the case of India are based on samples and audits done in Mumbai and Delhi only.

Review meeting

In Delhi, the municipal corporations are meeting architects and other professionals, who are also consulted by the World Bank before deciding on the ranking, to know why they have given an adverse review of the government in terms of obtaining construction permits. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also took a review meeting of the same on Tuesday.

“We have been doing it since the ranking last year but the processes have been intensified after this year’s ranking,” a senior official told The Hindu.

Construction permits

In terms of construction permits, the letter said: “It will be possible [improve ranking] if the procedures and time claimed by the municipal corporations are recognised by the World Bank Doing Business Team.”

For instance, though the government claims that only 37 days are needed to get all permits for construction from different departments in Delhi, the World Bank states that the time taken is 113.5.

The official said they are trying to fix this. “For example, in case of a big project, people will apply for one water connection at the starting of a project and apply for the rest of the connections later. So the total time for getting connections calculated by the World Bank will be longer than actual. Now, we are asking people to apply all connections at the beginning itself,” the official added.

The official also said they were undertaking a “ground-truthing” of the zone maps. “We are fixing the zone maps of Delhi because. For instance, there is a road somewhere on the map but in actual, it is not there. These things slow down different processes,” the official said.

“After we undertake all the measures, the Centre will try to convince the World Bank that the actual steps and time taken are less than what it has said and also urge them to improve our ranking,” the official added.

“This week we have made the process of ‘factory registration’ online. We will soon make its renewal process online. We were supposed to do 17 reforms and have completed 13 of them,” said another government official.