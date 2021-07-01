Capital sizzles at 43.5°C, some relief expected today

NEW DELHI

Conditions not favourable for advancement of southwest monsoon over Delhi, says Met Dept.

The heat wave continued in the Capital with the maximum temperature settling at 43.5 degrees Celsius, which is seven degrees above normal for the season. It is the highest recorded temperature this year so far, warmer than 43 degrees Celsius recorded the day before. The minimum temperatute settled at 28.2 degrees, which was normal.

The Met Department has forecast some relief in the form of thundershowers on July 1. “Partly cloudy sky with possibility of thundery development. Heat wave-like conditions at isolated places. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 41 and 29 degrees Celsius,” read the forecast.

For July 2, the forecast shows partly cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers at a few places. IMD said conditions are not favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon over Delhi for the next six-seven days. The normal date for the arrival of the monsoon in the city is June 27. The monsoon has been stagnant at its current location for the last two weeks, it added.

