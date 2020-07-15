Capital showing positive trends in COVID-19 fight

New Delhi

City reports 1,647 cases, 41 deaths; active cases fall to 17,807

As many as 1,647 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,16,993, according to a Delhi government health bulletin released on Wednesday.

Also, 41 more deaths have been reported, taking the toll to 3,487.

Since June 23 — when the daily tally touched a record 3,947 — the number of new cases has been dropping and the city has been reporting fewer than 3,000 daily cases for the past 19 days. The number of new cases is less compared to the spike in June, but of the total 22,528 tests done in the past 24 hours, over 70% of the tests were rapid antigen tests, which have shown low positivity rate compared to RT-PCR tests.

Of the total cases in the city, 95,699 have recovered, reducing the number of active cases to 17,807. On July 1, there were 27,007 active cases — this is a dip of 34.06% in just two weeks.

Besides this, the number of people admitted to COVID-19 hospitals has also been steadily decreasing for the past 14 days. On July 1, a total of 5,892 beds in COVID-19 hospitals were occupied but it has decreased to 4,021 on Wednesday.

The number of positive people in home isolation has also decreased from 16,703 on July 1 to 9,943 on Wednesday. Also, the positivity rate has dropped from 12.2% on July 1 to 7.3%. The number of containment zones has increased to 659.