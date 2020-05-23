Delhi

Capital sees the hottest day of the year

Possibility of thundery development and gusty winds likely today

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday settled four notches higher than normal for this time of the season, at 43.8 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

At Palam weather station, the mercury settled a few notches higher at 45.4 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, while the Lodhi Road station recorded a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was 23.7 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. The temperature led to heatwave-like condition across the city.

The Met Department said that temperatures are likely to rise further. The forecast for Saturday reads “partly cloudy sky with possibility of thundery development, gusty winds in the evening with heatwave-like conditions at isolated places during the day. Maximum temperature likely to settle at 44 degrees; minimum at 24 degrees”.

Met department officials said that due to more rain in April and May, the rising temperatures have been in check this season. April had only two days where temperatures were above normal and two days when they were appreciably above normal.

Temperatures started rising this week after thundershowers and a hailstorm cooled the city on May 14 causing the maximum temperature to dip five notches below normal for the season. The hottest day in May over the past 10 years was recorded on May 24, 2013, when the mercury settled at 45.7 degrees Celsius. The all-time record for the hottest day in May was May 29, 1944, when the temperature settled at 47.3 degrees Celsius.

