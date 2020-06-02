Capital sees record 1,298 cases

New Delhi

02 June 2020 23:32 IST

It is the highest single-day spike so far

Delhi registered 1,298 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 22,132, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

This is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases in the city so far.

Also, 33 more deaths have been reported taking the total to 556. But only 11 of these deaths were declared in the past 24 hours.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the total cases, 9,243 people have recovered and there are 12,573 active cases.

A total of 7,461 COVID-19 positive people are under home isolation.

‘41% beds occupied’

Of the total 6,731 beds for COVID-19 treatment in different hospitals in the city, only 2,819 are occupied and 3,912 are vacant, according to the Delhi government.

Also, of the total 302 ventilators, only 92 are being used and 210 are available.

The number of containment zones in the city increased to 143 on Tuesday. A containment zone has a stricter form of the lockdown and people are not allowed to leave or enter a containment zone.

Though the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) headquarters, Palika Kendra, which was sealed last week for sanitation, opened on Monday, only about 60% of the staff are coming to the office, officials said.

A total of 35 NDMC employees, including 19 from the headquarters, have tested positive for the virus so far and one of them has died.