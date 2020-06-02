Delhi

Capital sees record 1,298 cases

It is the highest single-day spike so far

Delhi registered 1,298 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 22,132, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

This is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases in the city so far.

Also, 33 more deaths have been reported taking the total to 556. But only 11 of these deaths were declared in the past 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 9,243 people have recovered and there are 12,573 active cases.

A total of 7,461 COVID-19 positive people are under home isolation.

‘41% beds occupied’

Of the total 6,731 beds for COVID-19 treatment in different hospitals in the city, only 2,819 are occupied and 3,912 are vacant, according to the Delhi government.

Also, of the total 302 ventilators, only 92 are being used and 210 are available.

The number of containment zones in the city increased to 143 on Tuesday. A containment zone has a stricter form of the lockdown and people are not allowed to leave or enter a containment zone.

Though the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) headquarters, Palika Kendra, which was sealed last week for sanitation, opened on Monday, only about 60% of the staff are coming to the office, officials said.

A total of 35 NDMC employees, including 19 from the headquarters, have tested positive for the virus so far and one of them has died.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 11:47:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/capital-sees-record-1298-cases/article31734381.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY