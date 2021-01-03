Capital sees lowest COVID-19 cases in over seven months

New Delhi

03 January 2021 02:07 IST

494 fresh cases, 14 deaths more reported over 24 hours

The national capital recorded 494 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours — the lowest in over seven months — taking the total to 6,26,448, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

This is the lowest number of new cases since May 26, when the city witnessed 412 positive cases. Also, 14 more deaths were reported over the same period, pushing the toll to 10,571. As per the bulletin, the death rate in the past 10 days was 3.28%. Despite new cases and active cases falling in the city, the death rate has been showing an upward trend.

Of the total cases, 6,10,535 people have recovered and there are 5,342 active cases.

Advertising

Advertising

0.73% positivity

“First time less than 500 cases in 7 months (since 17May). Positivity reduced to 0.73% from15.26% on 7 Nov. Positivity less than 1% for last 11 days. Active cases reduced to 5342 from 44456 on 13 Nov. Though 3rd wave is going down, be careful and observe all precautions (sic),” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a tweet.

A total of 67,364 tests were done over a 24-hour period. Saturday’s positivity rate of 0.73% was much less than the average daily positivity recorded in November at 11.65%. The overall positivity rate was 7.11%, as per the bulletin.

Of the total 15,121 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 86.7% were vacant. There were 3,751 containment zones in the city as of Saturday.

As many as 2,005 people were admitted to hospitals and 2,752 patients were under home isolation.