Capital sees highest single-day jump in COVID-19 deaths

Thirteen deaths and 406 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 86 and the cases to 7,639, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

This is the highest single-day spike in the city. But Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that though the deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, these cases did not happen in just one day.

“These deaths are not yesterday’s [Monday], they are of the past few days,” the Minister told the media.

The number of COVID-19 deaths reported by the Delhi government has been lesser than the data on the number of deaths from hospitals.

For instance, when the total number of deaths was 68 according to the Delhi government on Friday, the number of deaths from just two COVID-19 designated city hospitals were 117.

The Delhi government had said that the hospitals send the number of deaths to a Death Audit Committee appointed by the government and only the committee can certify them and only those would be counted in the health bulletin

On Monday, the Congress and the BJP had accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of hiding the actual number of deaths due to COVID-19.

Mr. Jain said that some hospitals were not sending death summaries to the Delhi government and the government had ordered them to send details of deaths within 24 hours. “We had written to hospitals to send reports of death immediately. Hospitals have started sending death summaries,” the Minister said.

Of the 7,639 cases, 2,512 people have recovered and there are 5,041 active cases.

Meanwhile, one more area was removed from the list of containment zones on Tuesday. Currently, there are 80 such zones in Delhi.

The District Magistrate (South East) in a separate order said that the government is removing G and D Blocks of Nizamuddin West from the list of containment zones. But this change was not reflected in the Delhi government’s official list of the zones till 9 p.m..

Stranded labourers

Meanwhile, about 800 of the 2,200 stranded labourers from an L&T construction site in Dwarka were sent back to Bihar on Tuesday, officials said.

“Initially L&T said that they want to restart construction. Then it came to our knowledge that the labourers are interested in going back home. We discussed the matter with Railway Ministry and made the arrangements. The labourers did not have to spend any money on the travel,” District Magistrate (South West) Rahul Singh said.