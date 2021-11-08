Capital sees a rise in COVID-19 cases

47 infections reported in 24 hours; active count stands at 365

The Capital recorded 47 new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Sunday.

The bulletin said that 43,337 tests had been conducted with a positivity rate of 0.11%. There are 365 active cases in the city, with 161 patients under home isolation. There has been a slight increase in the positivity rate over the past few days with Saturday’s bulletin showing a positivity rate of 0.10% and Friday’s bulletin showing 0.14%. The bulletin released on Thursday – the day of Deepavali – showed a positivity rate of 0.08%, same as the day before.

In the last 24 hours, 56,904 people have been vaccinated, of whom 17,191 have been administered their first dose. So far, 2,06,75,735 people have been vaccinated in the Capital, of whom 75,53,963 have received both doses.