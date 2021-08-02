Capital sees 85 more COVID-19 cases, 1 death

TPR at 0.12%; active cases stand at 582

The Capital recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases and one death, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Sunday. The bulletin added that 72,447 tests have been conducted with a positivity rate of 0.12%.

There are 582 active cases in the city out of which 172 are under home isolation. The total number of cases since the pandemic began has now gone to 14,36,350 along with 25,054 deaths.

On Saturday, the city had reported 58 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08% and one death due to the infection.

Sharing details about the vaccination drive, the bulletin said that 83,049 people had been vaccinated in the past 24-hours out of which 20,179 got their first dose. The total number of people vaccinated has reached 1,00,32,817 out of which 26,65,152 have received both doses.

Vaccine stock

The vaccination bulletin showed that as of August 1 morning, 3,56,130 doses of Covaxin was available as 1,18,490 doses were added to the stock on July 31. For Covishield, 4,76,610 doses remain.

The government has 909 centres at 401 locations with a capacity to vaccinate 1,58,502 people in a day. The total number of days for which the stock remains is 5.