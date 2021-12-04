Capital sees 54 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

New Delhi

04 December 2021 01:05 IST

The Capital recorded 54 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths, a health bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Friday said.

A total of 62,221 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 0.09%. The total number of cases since the pandemic began stands at 14,41,244. There are 332 active cases in the city, of whom 120 are in home isolation.

As many as 1.07,293 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the past 24 hours, of whom, 38,825 got their first dose.

The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated stand at 2,29,61,978, of whom, 89,96,646 have received both doses.