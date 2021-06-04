Capital sees 487 virus infectionsout of 80,046 tests, 45 deaths

13,94,731 have recovered and there are 8,748 active cases

Out of the 80,046 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 487 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the count to 14,27,926, according to a health bulletin released by the government on Thursday.

The test positivity rate (TPR) fell to 0.61%, which means that less than one person out of 100 taking COVID-19 tests is now positive. The TPR was 0.78% on Wednesday and this is the fourth consecutive day that the figures are below 1%.

At the same time, 45 deaths were reported and the death toll stood at 24,447.Of the total cases, 13,94,731 people have recovered and there are 8,748 active cases.

Vaccines for youngsters

Delhi has been facing a shortage of vaccines and free vaccination for the 18-44 age group has not been happening in government schools for over about 11 days now, as per an official bulletin.

“The Central government has not been sending vaccines for more than 10 days. If youngsters want to get vaccinated, they have only one option, which is to go to private hospitals. Those vaccines are administered for ₹800, ₹900, ₹1,000, ₹1,250 and ₹1,400 by private hospitals,” AAP leader Atishi said.

She said it is a matter of great concern for Delhi because the last wave had some serious effects on the youngsters. “It is our request to the Central government that instead of sending the vaccines to private hospitals, they make the vaccines available to the Delhi government,” she said.