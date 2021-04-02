Capital sees 2,790 new COVID-19 cases

Highest infections since December 8; vaccination for people above 45 years begins

Vaccination of people above 45 years started in the Capital on Thursday even as the surge in COVID-19 cases continued with 2,790 new cases being reported over 24 hours — the highest in more than three and a half months. The total number of cases stood at 6,65,220, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

A total of 56,531 people took the vaccine in the city till 6 p.m. on Thursday, said a Delhi government spokesperson.

Many hospitals said they witnessed an increased number of beneficiaries. “There was more rush today. A total of 200 people were vaccinated,” an official at Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital said.

BLK Hospital, a private hospital, said more than 300 people were vaccinated on Thursday and added that people above 45 years participated “enthusiastically”.

The last time more number of cases were reported in the city was on December 8 last year when 3,188 people tested positive for the virus in a day. This is the first time more than 2,000 cases have been reported in a day this year. Nine deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 11,036. A total of 78,073 tests were conducted in a day, the bulletin said.

Of the total COVID-19 cases in the city, 6,43,686 people have recovered and there are 10,498 active cases. The positivity rate jumped to 3.57% on Thursday. It was less than 1% for more than a month before crossing that mark last month.