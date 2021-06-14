Capital sees 255 fresh cases with 23 deaths

NEW DELHI

14 June 2021 00:26 IST

Atishi says less than 1 day of Covishield stock left for youth

The Capital recorded 255 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday along with 23 deaths and 376 recoveries, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The bulletin said 72,751 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 0.35%. There are 3,466 active cases in the city, of which 1,037 are under home isolation. The total number of cases recorded till date now stand at 14,31,139 with 24, 823 deaths.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the COVID situation has improved significantly in the Capital and now and the focus is on economic revival along with preparations for a possible third wave.

Advertising

Advertising

“I hope the cases continue to decline rapidly so that slowly our lives can get back on track. This has been a great tragedy and we have to battle this together. We have to hope that the cases don’t increase, and a third wave does not come,” Mr. Kejriwal said as he announced the lifting of several restrictions.

The government said 83,286 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 24 hours, of which 54,928 have received their first dose. Cumulative beneficiaries stand at 60,72,572, of which 14,40,394 have gotten both doses.

Senior AAP leader Atishi said less than two days of stock of Covaxin left for youth and less than one day of Covishield.

She said it has been observed that as soon as the vaccination programme starts for the youth, the speed of the drive increases.

“We would like to appeal to the Central government to maintain a regular supply of vaccines for the youth — 18-44 years. The more vaccines we make available to the youth, the more hesitation about the vaccination will be removed.”