Capital sees 22 new cases, no deaths
Updated: 13 September 2021 02:47 IST
The Capital recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths, according to a health bulletin issued by the Health Department of the Delhi government on Sunday.
The government said 61,968 COVID-19 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 0.04%.
Out of the total tests conducted, 47,028 were RT-PCR tests and 14,940 rapid antigen tests.
There are at present, 390 active COVID-19 cases in the Capital with 101 cases under home isolation.
