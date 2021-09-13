Capital sees 22 new cases, no deaths

NEW DELHI

13 September 2021 02:47 IST

The Capital recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths, according to a health bulletin issued by the Health Department of the Delhi government on Sunday.

The government said 61,968 COVID-19 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 0.04%.

Out of the total tests conducted, 47,028 were RT-PCR tests and 14,940 rapid antigen tests.

There are at present, 390 active COVID-19 cases in the Capital with 101 cases under home isolation.