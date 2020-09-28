Capital sees 1,984 new COVID-19 cases as testing dips

New Delhi

About 61.1% of ICU beds with ventilators occupied and 75.7% of ICU beds without ventilators are full

As many as 1,984 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Capital in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,73,098, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

The number of new cases has fallen from last week’s 3,500-4,000, as the number of tests has dropped from about 60,000 to 36,302 as per Monday’s bulletin. This drop in tests is seen on almost all Mondays as the data on the bulletin represents the tests done on Sunday.

Also, 37 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 5,272. Of the total cases, 2,40,703 people have recovered and there are 27,123 active cases.

Of the total 15,833 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 57.9% were vacant, as per government data on Monday.

But 61.1% of the ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 75.7% of the ICU beds without ventilators are full.

The positivity rate (percentage of people testing positive for every 100 tests done) was 5.4% — which is low compared to the month’s average.

Though the AAP said that the government will set up 30 new mohalla clinics to increase testing, the Delhi government spokesperson did not confirm it.

“Kejriwal Govt to set up 30 new mohalla clinics to help boost COVID-19 care & further increase testing rates in the national capital,” the AAP official Ttwitter handle said in a post with an image of AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi government has been using some of the mohalla clinics to test people for COVID-19.

The number of containment zones in the city on Thursday jumped to 2,465, the highest till now.