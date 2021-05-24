Capital sees 1,550 cases, 207 deaths

Delhi reported 1,550 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,18,418, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday. Also, 207 deaths were reported and the total number of deaths stood at 23,409.

A total of 61,506 tests was done during the period, the bulletin said. Of the total cases, 13,70,431 people have recovered and there are 24,578 active cases.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was 2.52%, which means about six out of 100 people taking COVID-19 tests are positive. The TPR was 36.2% on April 22, but since then, it has stayed below it. A decrease in positivity is a good sign, as per experts.

Meanwhile, 39 children below the age of 12 were admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital during the second wave of the infection till May 22, according to the hospital spokesperson.

Also, a drive-through vaccination centre will be opened at Vegas Mall in Dwarka, by Chief Minister on Wednesday, said Aakash Healthcare.

According to a government bulletin, there is no vaccine left for the 18-44 age group. Also, Covaxin stock will last for less than a day for vaccinating people above 45, healthcare and front-line workers.

“How come vaccines are not available for the State governments, but is available at private facilities, who are inoculating people at very high costs of ₹850-1,250? At ₹1,000 per dose of vaccine, a family of five would have to spend ₹10,000 on vaccines. There are homes in Delhi who have a collective income of ₹10,000 a month. How can they afford this?” AAP leader Atishi asked.

Ms. Atishi said that not getting Covaxin on time can create problems. “Those who were jabbed with the first dose of Covaxin a month ago are nearing the time for their second dose. This can pose a serious problem for us because if the second dose isn’t injected on time, then the first dose can be considered a waste. The efficacy of the vaccine remains only when the second dose is inoculated on time. Hence, it is a request to the centre to supply Covaxin at the earliest,” she said.