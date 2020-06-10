Capital sees 1,501 new virus infections

New Delhi

10 June 2020 23:51 IST

Cases cross the 1,500 mark for the second time in Delhi; death toll nears 1,000

As many as 1,501 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 32,810, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Second-highest spike

This is the second-highest number of cases reported in a single day in the city so far and the second time it crossed the 1,500 mark.

Also, 79 more deaths have been reported taking the total number of deaths to 984. But all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 12,245 people have recovered and there are 19,581 active cases.

About 15,345 positive people are under home quarantine. There are a total of 9,173 beds for COVID-19 patients and 4,285 of them are vacant, according to the bulletin. Also, 5,077 more tests have been conducted taking the total number of tests done so far to 2,66,156.

According to a list released by the government, there are now 242 containment zones in the city.

The Delhi government has also decided to make oxygen facility available on all hospital beds in designated COVID-19 government hospitals, considering the “surge” in cases.

Helpline number

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has started a 24X7 medical helpline for COVID-19 positive employees and their family members. A total of 64 employees of the NDMC have tested positive for the virus so far. “Four employees have died so far,” an NDMC official said.