Capital sees 121 deaths, 4,454 fresh infections in 24 hours

Jain says pollution due to stubble burning has led to higher number of deaths

With lesser number of tests, Delhi witnessed only 4,454 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 5,34,317, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

Only 37,307 tests were done in the past 24 hours, which is very less compared to over 60,000 daily tests conducted on many days last week. The number of tests has been usually low on bulletins on Mondays, as it represents tests done on Sunday.

Also, 121 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 8,512.

Of the total cases, 4,88,476 people have recovered and there are 37,329 active cases.

‘Double attack’

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that there was heavy pollution due to stubble burning along with the pandemic and it was a “double attack” and that could have led to the higher number of deaths.

“The pollution due to stubble burning was problematic. This effect will remain for two to three weeks. People had COVID and there was smoke from stubble. The effect will reduce in two to three weeks. The pollution from stubble burning has reduced in the past two to three days, cases will come down and the number of deaths will also come down in one to two weeks,” the Minister said.

“The reason for the (higher number of) deaths, it feels, is because there was pollution from stubble burning and there was corona also, so it was a double attack... Slowly, slowly positivity is coming down and cases are also coming down,” Mr. Jain added.

On the closing of two markets in West Delhi, he also said the shutting down of markets was “too strict” and action should be taken against individuals who violate rules.