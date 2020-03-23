Capital responds to Modi’s call for ‘people’s curfew’

The Capital was in a near-total shutdown on Sunday for 14 hours with Delhiites largely adhering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to observe ‘janata curfew’. The silence during the day was punctuated briefly at 5 p.m. with people coming out of their homes clapping and beating vessels as a gesture to thank those who were providing essential services at a time when social distancing was the need of the hour.

The main city roads were empty and inner colony roads had only a few people walking between their home more out of curiosity than necessity. With the metro services shut, no private taxis available and only 50% of the DTCs bus fleet plying on the roads, several passengers were seen stranded at the Delhi airport, New Delhi railway station and ISBT, Kashmere Gate. A family that arrived at New Delhi railway station and wanted to travel to Rishikesh was left looking for ways to find accommodation in Delhi and head to Rishikesh on a later date.

At busy junctions like ITO, Connaught Place and Mandi House, Delhi police personnel were seen handing over roses to motorists, who had ventured out, asking them to go back home. In some parts of Delhi, policemen also handed out masks and sanitisers to spread awareness about COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said largely, people were adhering to the ‘janata curfew’. “We noticed that since 7 a.m., people had not come out of their houses unless it was really necessary. We have selected 15 points in central Delhi, which are usually crowded and frequented by people. In these areas, policemen wearing masks were offering flowers to people and urging them to stay at home,” he said.

Several grocery stores and pharmacies remained open during the curfew, with people in the city coming out in small numbers for supplies. Others were also seen taking joyrides on two-wheelers.

Commenting on the curfew, Twisha, a resident of Kalkaji said: “I think the curfew was a good idea, given that it is followed with national shutdowns.”

A lot of Delhiites were surprised that the city was able to discipline itself. “This is a measure we are taking because of an extremely dangerous situation but it has given us time to pause and reflect on the smaller things in life. It is good that Delhiites are able to discipline themselves when needed,” said Uttara Seth a resident of Jangpura.

Architect Sandal Kapoor, who resides at Sidharth Extension in Delhi, said he came out to his balcony after staying indoors all day, at 5 p.m., to blew a conch shell to thank the health workers who have been working to contain the COVID-19. “Me and my wife did not step out of the house the whole day. We hope that with collective efforts of the government and the public, we can avoid further spreading of COVID-19,” Mr. Kapoor said.