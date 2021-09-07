Delhi

Capital reports zero COVID-19 deaths again

The Capital reported no new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours for the sixth consecutive day and the total number of deaths stood at 25,082, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

Also, 32 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,37,991. A total of 54,611 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.06%.

Of the total cases, 14,12,542 people have recovered and there are only 367 active cases.

The COVID-19 vaccine stock of the city on Monday morning would last for eight days, as per another bulletin.

A total of 1,41,557 vaccinations were administered in the city on Friday and a total of 1,39,27,245 doses have been given till now.


