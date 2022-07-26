Capital reports suspected case of monkeypox

The suspected case is not connected to the city’s only confirmed case of Monkeypox: sources

The suspected case is of a man in his thirties with a travel history to a foreign country, sources said. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A man suspected of having Monkeypox has been admitted to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) on Tuesday. His blood samples have been sent for testing, according to sources.

The suspected case is not connected to the only confirmed case of Monkeypox in the city, the sources said.

The suspected case is of a man in his thirties with a travel history to a foreign country, one of the sources said, adding that the patient has rashes and lesions, which “could also be chickenpox”.

A six-bed isolation ward has been set up at LNJP Hospital, which will be expanded if necessary, officials said.

The suspected patient has been kept in the same ward as the confirmed case, but in isolation, and his condition is stable.

Also, flyers arriving in the city with monkeypox-like symptoms such as high fever will be referred to the LNJP Hospital right from the airport, officials added.

Delhi confirmed its first case of monkeypox on July 24, 2022, a day after it was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organisation. The State’s Health Ministry confirmed that a 34-year-old male resident of Delhi was isolated at LNJP Hospital as a suspected case of monkeypox.

The patient had no travel history to abroad and was admitted some days ago with fever and skin lesions.