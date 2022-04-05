Capital reports six fresh dengue cases; caseload crosses 60

More than half of the cases this season remain untraced after investigation

The Capital recorded six cases of dengue over the past week (till April 2), taking this season’s caseload to 61, according to a civic body report released on Monday.

However, four of these six cases remain in the ‘untraced after investigation’ category. More than half of the cases this season (39 out of 61) remain untraced after investigation.

In the months of January, February and March, Delhi recorded 23, 16 and 22 cases respectively. From 2017 to 2021, the caseload in each of these months stood in the single digits.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior civic official said the South Delhi Municipal Corporation — which is also the nodal agency for data collection on the dengue situation in the city — will write to the Delhi government over a flaw in the latter’s online portal for cases.

“In their current format, there are no columns for phone numbers and central registration number, which the patient is given by the hospital. These details are secondary sources to contact the patient. So a patient cannot be blamed in case their only traceable source, which is their address, cannot be verified,” the senior official said.

Dr. Ritu Saxena, deputy medical superintendent at LNJP Hospital, said that going by the current trend of dengue cases, the situation is worrying and there is a possibility of a high caseload this season as well.

Last season, over 2,900 cases of dengue remained untraced after investigation, while the caseload stood at 9,613 and the death toll at 23 — the highest since 2015 when the city recorded 15,867 cases and 60 deaths.

Meanwhile, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) said it has prepared an annual action plan for the prevention of vector-borne diseases.

“Based on the situation of vector-borne diseases during 2021 in areas under EDMC, high-risk municipal wards have been earmarked for a more focussed approach in prevention and control measures. The plan also mentions a list of insecticides and larvicides being used for the prevention and control of mosquito breeding and the stock position of adult mosquitoes. Details of anti-larval activities performed during preceding years have also been shared,” the EDMC’s press note stated.