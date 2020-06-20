Capital reports record rise with 3,137 COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI

20 June 2020 00:08 IST

A total of 66 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours

The Capital reported 3,137 COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 53,116, according to a heath bulletin issued by the Delhi government. A total of 66 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours with the number of deaths being revised to 2, 035.

As many as 1,828 people recovered taking the total number of recoveries to 23,569. There are 27,512 active cases in the city and 243 containment zones. In the past 24 hours, 13,074 tests were conducted as compared to 8,726 on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who took over the charge of the Health Department, held a meeting with Medical Directors of top COVID-19-dedicated hospitals and directed them to augment ICU health infrastructure at the earliest.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Sisodia said: “Most of the existing beds in the hospital currently have oxygen supply for the patients, and in the next ten days all the other beds will have oxygen supply attached to them.”

Dearth of manpower

One of the major problems raised by the Directors of the hospitals was the lack of manpower, the government said. Mr. Sisodia said that the bed capacity as well as all the infrastructural and manpower assistance will be given to all the hospitals as and when required. “If any hospital is in urgent need of any kind, the government will fully support it,” he said.

The Central government said that on the directions of Home Minister Amit Shah to increase COVID-19 testing capacity and quick delivery of results in Delhi, testing via rapid antigen testing methodology was started on Thursday. “As many as 7,040 people have been tested in 193 testing centres. Testing will continue with increased numbers in the coming days,” it said.

The government added that house-to-house health survey in 242 containment zones was completed and a total of 2.3 lakh people were surveyed. The survey was undertaken after directions issued by Mr. Shah. “Also, sample testing has been doubled immediately in pursuance of decisions taken by the Centre and a total of testing samples of 27,263 have been collected in Delhi from June 15 to 17 against the daily collection, which varied between 4,000 and 4,500 earlier,” it added.

The Delhi government also issued an order asking all institutions under the Health and Family Welfare Department to issue directions to all the staff to immediately report for their duties.