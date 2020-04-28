Capital reports no deaths for third consecutive day

No fresh virus-related deaths were reported in the city for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. However, 206 new cases were registered, taking the total to 3,314, according to the Delhi government.

Of the total cases, 1,078 people have recovered and there are 2,182 active cases. A total of 54 people have died due to the virus so far. Another area in the city has also been sealed off, taking the total number of containment zones to 100.

Meanwhile, four more people working at Delhi government’s Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, including a doctor, have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of workers infected at the hospital to 31, said an official.

Department shut

Meanwhile, the skin department of Safdarjung Hospital was shut on Tuesday after a doctor tested positive, according to authorities.

“A doctor working in the skin department was tested positive and the department has been shut for sanitation,” Dinesh Narayan, Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the hospital said, adding that other workers have been quarantined. “Two doctors of the hospital tested positive yesterday [Monday] and they have been quarantined,” a doctor at the hospital told The Hindu. Neither the PRO nor hospital Medical Superintendent Balvinder Singh commented on the two doctors testing positive.

COVID website

On Tuesday, the Delhi government launched a website for all COVID-19 related updates and information.

The website, www.DelhiFightsCorona.in, has a list and geo-locations of containment zones and details of testing facilities, ration shops, temporary relief centres and hunger relief centres of Delhi.

Also, people can apply for travel e-pass or e-coupon for ration through this website.

The first section of the website is data on COVID-19 including, total cases, new cases on a day, and number of deaths reported due to COVID-19. Also, there are answers to some frequently asked questions regarding COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, around 25 nurses of GB Pant Hospital protested against violation of treatment guidelines by authorities. “Any patient who comes to the hospital has to be admitted in a separate block and tested negative for COVID-19 before moving to general ward according to rules, but this is not being done,” said L.D. Ramchandani, president of the Nurses’ Association of GB Pant Hospital.

Lok Nayak Hospital

In a video, a person admitted Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital said that there were bodies lying around in the hospital and he was afraid and can’t sleep. He also said that there was no “handwash” to wash his hands at the hospital.

But the hospital dismissed the claim.

“This patient required psychotherapy and counselling that was arranged for him. He is currently being attended to by specialists in the field,” the hospital said in a statement.